After hike in milk price, onion rates go up2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 10:22 AM IST
- Onion price hike: The retail price of onion has crossed ₹40 per kg and traders said it will increase up to ₹50 per kg
Onion prices have reportedly shot up across the country in recent days. As per a report by The Free Press Journal, the essential commodity rates have seen around a 60-80% rise in the last week. The news portal added that the surge in prices will continue until the fresh crops hit the market by the first week of November.