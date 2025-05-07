After India's strikes in Pakistan, families of Pahalgam victims say 'justice served'

The launch of "Operation Sindoor" by the Indian Army has brought a sense of "justice" for the families of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Asvari Jagdale, daughter of Pahalgam victim Santosh Jagdale, couldn’t hold back her tears when she learned about the strikes.

Speaking to ANI, Ms Jagdale said, "We were crying with happiness. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has taken revenge, and the way the operation was named, our tears wouldn’t stop. Those sisters whose sindoor (symbol of marital status) was erased by these terrorists — India has struck them at nine locations. It feels truly different, and our tears of joy just won’t stop."



Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi, exuded confidence in the BJP-led dispensation. "I am continuously watching the news. I salute the Indian Army and thank PM Modi for listening to the pain of the country’s people. I thank the military for destroying terrorism flourishing in Pakistan. My entire family has been feeling light since we heard this news," the father said.

The widow of Kaustubh Ganbote hailed the name of Operation Sindoor and asserted that by taking the military action, they have "respected the women."



"The action taken by the military is good, and by naming it as Operation Sindoor, they have respected the women. I still cry some days. We were waiting for PM Modi to take such action, and he has given them a befitting reply. Terrorists should be eliminated," Ganbote said.



Meanwhile, locals in Jammu raised slogans of 'Indian Army Zindabad' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', applauding the Indian Army. Advertisement

"It was very important for the government to give a response to the attack made by Pakistan. We are really thankful to the government and the Indian Army," a local told ANI.