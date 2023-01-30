After iPhone, now AirPods. Apple supplier in India begins making components2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Indian unit of Jabil Inc. has begun shipping AirPods enclosures, or plastic bodies, to China and Vietnam, where the wireless earphones are assembled.
A key Apple Inc. supplier has begun making components for AirPods in India, marking a significant step in the US tech giant’s push to expand production in the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×