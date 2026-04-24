After Iranian FM Araghchi confirms Islamabad visit, US officials say Witkoff, Kushner to travel to Pakistan for talks

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will travel to Pakistan soon for talks with Iran's foreign minister, a US official told Reuters on Friday.

"I can confirm Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in talks," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Friday.

"The Iranians reached out, as the president called on them to do, and asked for this in-person conversation," she said.

"We're hopeful that it will be a productive conversation and hopefully move the ball forward towards a deal."

Vice President JD Vance is not currently planning to attend, but he will be on standby to travel to Islamabad if negotiations progress, according to CNN, which first reported the travel plans. Kushner and Witkoff have been working with Iran officials on a potential agreement on Tehran’s nuclear material for months, the report added.

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan The development came hours after Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of Iran and the country’s leading figure in the peace talks with the US, confirmed that he will travel to Pakistan this weekend.

“Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments,” the top Iranian diplomat said in a post on X.

Also Read | Abbas Araghchi says Iran reviewing US proposal to end war in Middle East

First round talks between Us and Iran The US and Iran held the first high-level direct talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 11, aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire and addressing nuclear concerns.

The US team was led by Vice President JD Vance, while the Iranian delegation was headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Despite the talks that lasted more than 20 hours over two days, the first round ended without a formal agreement or breakthrough.

During the first round of talks in Pakistan, Vance said that Iran refused US demands on constraints on its contested nuclear program.

Trump has indefinitely extended a ceasefire, after earlier issuing genocidal threats to destroy all Iranian civilization.

"The president always wants to give diplomacy a chance. It's always his first option, and he's willing to do that here again," Leavitt said.

Also Read | Vance to fly to Pakistan for Iran ceasefire talks again: Report