After Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan meets President Murmu

A day after Jagdeep Dhankhar's resigned as Vice President of India, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 22. Jagdeep Dhankar is also the ex-officio chairperson of Rajya Sabha.

“Shri Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” President of India tweeted. The purpose of the visit has not been ascertained.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his tenure was till August 2027. The abrupt resignation of Dhankhar came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” he said in his letter to the President.

Harivansh chaired the proceedings of the morning session in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, July 22.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, announced that Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President of India has been accepted by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh was seen chairing the proceedings after Dhankhar's resignation.

The Chair said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has, wide it's notification, conveyed resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under 67A of the Constitution with immediate effect.

The announcement was made just before the upper house of Parliament was adjourned until 2:00 PM today.