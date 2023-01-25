After Joe Biden, classified documents found at ex-VP Mike Pence’s Indiana home2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:26 AM IST
A small number of documents marked as classified were found at Mike Pence's Indiana home that were turned over to the FBI following a recent search
Former Vice President Mike Pence had “a small number" of documents marked as classified at his Indiana home that were turned over to the FBI following a recent search, according to his attorney’s letters to the National Archives.
