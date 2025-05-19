After Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis, Vance reignites doubt over his Presidential ‘capability’

United States Vice President JD Vance on Monday, May 19, wished his best to former President Joe Biden after the latter was diagnosed with prostate cancer while also reigniting the question whether he was fit to be the president.

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force Two, JD Vance said, “Whether the right time to have this conversation is now or at some point in the future, we really do need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of doing the job.”

“You can separate the desire for him to have the right health outcome with a recognition that whether it was doctors or whether there were staffers…," he said.

“I don’t think he was able to do a good job for the American people.”

Meanwhile, in a post on X on Monday morning, Biden posted a photo of himself and his wife, Jill Biden, and wrote: “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Joe Biden's office said on Sunday that the former president has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The finding came after the 82-year-old reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate.

Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.

His office said, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Prostate cancers are graded for aggressiveness using what’s known as a Gleason score. The scores range from 6 to 10, with 8, 9 and 10 prostate cancers behaving more aggressively.

Joe Biden’s office said his score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive.