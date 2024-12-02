Pakistani women celebrities and influencers have recently been in the spotlight — not for their performances, but for video leaks. Following TikTokers Insha Rehman, Minahil Malik, and several other actress's video leaks, now Pakistani influencer Maryam Faisal's name has been added to the list.

The latest case of privacy breach involves a leaked video of TikTok star Maryam Faisal. The X-rated viral video showing a girl resembling Maryam Faisal in an intimate moment has set social media abuzz. Speculations are doing the rounds that the video indeed features the TikToker. However, no statement refuting the claims has been issued by Maryam Faisal and the authenticity of the content remains unverified.

Also Read | Indian groom plays Ludo on wedding day; pic goes viral

After four privacy breach cases linked to Pakistani celebrity since October, Maryam Faisal's case sparked concerns about privacy breaches. Notably, Maryam Faisal has a whopping 0.6 million followers on TikTok and millions of likes on social media.

A user on X wrote, “Allegedly, Maryam Faisal's indecent videos were also leaked and another girl lost her honor along with the respect of her parents. When will this series finally stop??” Another user stated." A second user commented, “Who is Maryam Faisal now, and where is our society heading?"

“Leaked video of Maryam Faisal also came. The marathon race is on," a third user replied.

Kanwal Aftab video leak A Lahore-based influencer named Kanwal Aftab, who has 4 million followers on Instagram and 3.1 million followers on Facebook, became the target of data breach last week. An obscene video, reportedly showing her in compromising situations surfaced. The 26-year-old influencer, known for her lifestyle, beauty, and family-related content, welcomed her first child with TikTok star Zulqarnain Sikandar in 2023.