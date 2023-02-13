After Microsoft Bing, ChatGPT coming to Opera browser's sidebar

After Microsoft Bing, ChatGPT coming to Opera browser's sidebar2 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Opera's announcement comes days after Microsoft revealed the AI-powered broswers.
Web browsing application Opera is reportedly planning to add a ChatGPT-powered tool to its sidebar. The AI tool will generates brief summaries of webpages and articles.
According to a report by The Verge, the feature is called "shorten". is part of the company's broader plans to integrate AI tools into its browser, similar to what Microsoft's doing with Edge.
Opera has also shared a blog, talking about the upcoming feature. As seen in a demo shared in the blog, users will be able to enable the functionality by clicking the "shorten" button to the right of the address bar. From there, a ChatGPT sidebar will appear on the left, generating a clean, bulleted summary of the article or webpage you're viewing.
Opera's announcement comes days after Microsoft revealed the AI-powered broswers. Earlier this week, the software giant introduced AI-powered Bing and Edge. Google also demonstrated its AI search bot Bard earlier this week, though it is not currently available for anyone to test.
While the company's search engine will have an AI chatbot that delivers annotated replies to searches, Edge will include an AI "copilot" that can summarise webpages or articles, as well as generate content for social media posts and other purposes, reported The Verge.
The "shorten" feature isn't available to everyone just yet, though. Jan Standel, the vice president of marketing and communications at Opera, told The Verge that it's going to "launch in browsers very soon."
“We are excited to see the rapid roll-out of developer programs for solutions such as Google Bard, for example, and are starting to build and roll out new experiences in web browsing that not very long ago seemed impossible to achieve," Per Wetterdal, Opera’s head of strategic partnerships and AI ecosystem says in a statement to The Verge.
(With inputs from ANI)
