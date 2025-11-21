After Orry, Mumbai Police summon Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth in ₹252-crore MD drugs case

Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell, on Friday, summoned actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, in connection with the ₹252 crore MD drugs case. He has been asked to appear at the Ghatkopar unit on Tuesday, 25 November for recording his statement.

A second summons has also been sent to social media influencer Orry (Orhan Awatramani), who has been asked to appear at the ANC Ghatkopar unit on Wednesday, 26 November, to record his statement in the case.

What is the case? The case in question dates back to March 2024 when the police seized 126.14 kg of mephedrone, commonly known as ‘MD’, valued at around ₹252 crore from a manufacturing unit located on a farm in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

The summoning of Shraddha Kapoor's brother comes days after the police had said that film and fashion celebrities named by Shaikh – the alleged drug dealer who was deported from Dubai last month – in connection with the case – are likely to be questioned as the probe continues.

Who all have been summoned? To date, Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell have summoned social media influencer Orry, Shraddha Kapoor's brother and actor Siddhant Kapoor for recording their respective statements.

Earlier, Shaikh had claimed that he used to organise rave parties in the country and abroad for film and fashion celebrities as well as gangsters, reported PTI.

Which celebs have been named? The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch said that the lavish parties organised by Shaikh were allegedly attended by several high-profile individuals, including Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, according to a report by India Today.

In their remand application before a Mumbai court, police said that producers Abbas-Mustan, along with a few other celebrities such as rapper Loka, Orry, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique were also allegedly present in the parties.

