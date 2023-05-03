After Paytm, PhonePe goes live with UPI Lite. Check steps to activate it on your app2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 01:51 PM IST
UPI Lite on PhonePe is supported by all major banks and is accepted by all UPI merchants and QRs across the country
PhonePe goes live with UPI Lite: PhonePe, today announced that it has gone live with the UPI Lite feature on its app. The feature allows users to initiate low-value payments under Rs. 200, with a single tap from their UPI Lite account without entering a PIN. The transaction is processed directly by debiting the on-device UPI Lite balance without involving the customers’ banks’ (remitter bank) core banking systems in real-time. This makes transactions more seamless and even faster than the regular UPI transactions while also increasing the success probability of the transaction.
