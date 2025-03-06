Following Prime Minster Narendra Modi's praise, several Maharashtra leaders have appreciated the historic-drama film Chhaava.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis showered praises on the film and told ANI, “Those who wrote history did a lot of injustice to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, but through this movie, his valour, bravery, cleverness, intelligence, knowledge, all these aspects of his life are coming in front of the public.”

He added, “And the way Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj continuously protected Swarajya after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, his sacrifice is coming in front of the people through this. I would like to congratulate the producers of this film and the entire team.”

The film received praise from Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

“Unprecedented, very good and more such films should be made so that our history can be known to the new generation. An effort has been made to present this history in front of everyone through a very good medium. My best wishes to all the artists and the production team of the film,” Narwekar told ANI.

Special Chhava screening The CM's statement comes after Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare had organised a special screening for MLAs and MLCs of Maharashtra.

“...Chhaava movie was released a few days ago and we felt that all our MLAs and council members should definitely watch this movie. So we organized a special screening of this during the session and the star cast and their production, distributors also supported it a lot,” Tatkare told ANI.

PM Modi on Chhaava Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chhaava while speaking at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi.

"Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmon ke saath-saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai." (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films, and Chhaava is making waves these days.)