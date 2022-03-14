The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the 2023 panchayat elections in West Bengal, party's state in-charge Sanjoy Basu announced on Monday.

Basu said that on the instructions of the high command, the party's local unit has already started its campaign. The AAP held a rally in Kolkata on 13th March, he added.

This comes just days after the AAP recorded historic win in Punjab. The party bagged 92 of 117 seats with over 42% vote share. Punjab is the first full-fledged state where the AAP has come to power.

This has boosted the party's morale which has announced further expansion in the next few years.

The Hindustan Times on Sunday reported that the AAP's Maharashtra unit is focusing on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, which will be held in the next couple of months.

The AAP took out a rally covering about 18 kilometres from Chakala in the Western suburbs to Chaityabhoomi at Dadar to celebrate the Punjab win on Sunday.

AAP leader Priti Sharma Menon, who is in charge of the BMC campaign, called it a signal with regards to the BMC polls. “This victory march will signal our intention to contest the BMC polls and usher in the change in the working of the BMC. Today, the BMC is in bad shape and every political party has only exploited it," Menon was quoted as saying by HT.

