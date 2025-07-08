After Pushpa 2's success, 3 BIG films lock Dec 5 as release date — Dhurandhar, The Raja Saab and Sajid Nadiadwala's film

After Pushpa 2's success, three major films locked in December 5 as release date. Eyeing successful opening, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Shahid Kapoor's Sajid Nadiadwala will hit the silver screen on this prime date.

Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in post on X pointed to this major clash and wrote, “PRABHAS VS RANVEER SINGH VS SHAHID KAPOOR: THREE-WAY CLASH ON 5 DECEMBER 2025… Three major films have locked 5 December 2025 as their release date.”

The selection of this release date is special as "The *first Friday* of December has gained prominence in recent years, with #Animal and #SamBahadur [1 Dec 2023], followed by #Pushpa2 [5 Dec 2024], emerging as major successes," Taran Adarsh added.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is made history and scripted records with its exceptional box office performance. The second instalment in the Pushpa film series recorded highest opening day in Hindi. The Tollywood action drama became the highest-grossing film in India and the fastest Indian film to cross ₹1000 crores worldwide in 6 days.

Dhurandhar star cast The release date and first look of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar was unveiled recently. Aditya Dhar directorial action drama features powerful ensemble cast, including Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios production, the film is rooted in real-life events.

The Raja Saab cast Tollywood's romantic horror comedy will feature Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar, alongside lead actor Prabhas. Directed by Maruthi, the film is backed by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.