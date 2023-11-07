An edited image of Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is now doing rounds on social media, days after actor Rashmika Mandanna's morphed video raised concern regarding the "misuse of of technology".

The original image is captured from the viral fighting sequence from 'Tiger 3', the upcoming movie of the Bollywood star. The picture showed her clad in a towel and fighting a Hollywood stuntwoman.

However, this image was digitally altered and widely circulated on social media. However, hours later, the fake image was deleted from social media, India Today reported.

The image was altered using AI (Artifical intelligence) tools. Using these tools, one can easily morph and replace individuals' faces in videos and pictures.

Videos with manipulated images have proliferated online worldwide, damaging reputations. Some 96 per cent of deep fake videos online are non-consensual pornography, and most of them depict women, nws agency AFP reported while citing a 2019 study by the Dutch AI company Sensity.

A few days back, a fake video of another actor, Rashmika Mandanna, went viral on social media. Mandanna said on X, formerly Twitter, that she was "really hurt" after a manipulated video showing her face on the body of another woman was widely circulated on social media.

The fake video triggered calls for AI regulation in India. Information Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote on X on Monday that such deep fake videos were "dangerous and damaging" forms of misinformation, but warned that they must "be dealt with by platforms".

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also called it a "strong case" for action.

Following the incident, the Centre asked all social media platforms, including X, Instagram and Facebook to remove morphed images within 24 hours of receiving a complaint under the IT rules, an official source said on Tuesday.

"An advisory has been issued to all social media platforms citing clause of IT rules and obligations of social media companies," the source told PTI.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.