comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 07 2023 15:58:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.75 0.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 580.8 1.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208 -0.1%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 383.1 -0.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,488.6 -0.37%
Business News/ News / After Rashmika Mandanna's fake video, Katrina Kaif's morphed picture goes viral
Back Back

After Rashmika Mandanna's fake video, Katrina Kaif's morphed picture goes viral

 Livemint

The original image is captured from the viral fighting sequence from 'Tiger 3', which is the upcoming movie of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3 trailer (Screengrab from YouTube/YRF)Premium
Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3 trailer (Screengrab from YouTube/YRF)

An edited image of Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is now doing rounds on social media, days after actor Rashmika Mandanna's morphed video raised concern regarding the "misuse of of technology".

The original image is captured from the viral fighting sequence from 'Tiger 3', the upcoming movie of the Bollywood star. The picture showed her clad in a towel and fighting a Hollywood stuntwoman.

 

However, this image was digitally altered and widely circulated on social media. However, hours later, the fake image was deleted from social media, India Today reported.

The image was altered using AI (Artifical intelligence) tools. Using these tools, one can easily morph and replace individuals' faces in videos and pictures.

Videos with manipulated images have proliferated online worldwide, damaging reputations. Some 96 per cent of deep fake videos online are non-consensual pornography, and most of them depict women, nws agency AFP reported while citing a 2019 study by the Dutch AI company Sensity.

A few days back, a fake video of another actor, Rashmika Mandanna, went viral on social media. Mandanna said on X, formerly Twitter, that she was "really hurt" after a manipulated video showing her face on the body of another woman was widely circulated on social media.

The fake video triggered calls for AI regulation in India. Information Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote on X on Monday that such deep fake videos were "dangerous and damaging" forms of misinformation, but warned that they must "be dealt with by platforms".

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also called it a "strong case" for action.

Following the incident, the Centre asked all social media platforms, including X, Instagram and Facebook to remove morphed images within 24 hours of receiving a complaint under the IT rules, an official source said on Tuesday. 

"An advisory has been issued to all social media platforms citing clause of IT rules and obligations of social media companies," the source told PTI.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 07:11 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App