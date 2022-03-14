After removal of Article 370 in J&K, 890 Central laws have become applicable: FM

After removal of Article 370 in J&K, 890 Central laws have become applicable: FM1 min read . 08:35 PM IST
- Sitharaman also said 1,198 startups have been registered in J&K
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday informed that after removal of Article 370 in J&K, 890 Central laws have become applicable there.
She said what was denied to people of J&K over 70 years will be given to them. “It (scrapping of Article 370) has enabled that which Dr Ambedkar gave for the rest of the country for SC/ST is now available for people of J&K," the finance minister said in Lok Sabha
Sitharaman also said 1,198 startups have been registered in J&K. “More than 200 startups funded till now. ₹143 crores given to MSME units in J&K under Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme during Covid pandemic," she said during a discussion on Budget of J&K for 2022-23.
The finance minister on Monday presented a ₹1.42-lakh-crore budget for Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23 in Lok Sabha. She also presented the supplementary demands for the year 2021-22 totalling ₹18,860.32 crore for the UT and moved a motion seeking suspension of certain rules to allow the House to take up the discussion on the same day.
With agency inputs
