After Russia tariff penalty, Trump administration sanctions 6 India-based companies for trading oil with Iran

The United States government on July 30 announced santions against “entities that have traded in Iran's petroleum”, affecting at least six India-based companies, besides seven others, an official release showed.
It stated that 13 entities, which have “engaged in the trans-shipment, sale, and purchase of Iranian-origin petrochemicals” are being targetted. Besides India and Iran's own businesses, others impacted include companies based in China, Indonesia, Turkiye, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The Trump administration also sanctioned 20 entities engaged in Iran's crude oil business. “The Department of State is imposing sanctions on 20 entities engaged in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, or petrochemical trade and is identifying 10 vessels as blocked property,” the statement read.
The Trump administration said the move would “stem the flow of revenue that the (Iranian) regime uses to support terrorism abroad, as well as to oppress its own people”. It claimed that Iran “continues to fuel conflict in the Middle East to fund its destabilising activities”.
It added that the action against 13 associated businesses “across multiple jurisdictions” comes as Iran's petrochemical industry and exports “are a critical sector of the Iranian economy and have grown in recent years to generate billions of dollars in illicit funds for Iran's destabilising activities”.
KANCHAN POLYMERS is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.
ALCHEMICAL SOLUTIONS is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.Ο. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.
RAMNIKLAL is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.
JUPITER DYE CHEM is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.
GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.
PERSISTENT is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.
As a result of today's sanctions-related actions, and in accordance with E.O. 13846, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to the
Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Additionally, all entities and individuals that have ownership, either directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked.
All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.
The power and integrity of U.S. government sanctions derive not only from the U.S. government's ability to designate and add persons to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List, but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List consistent with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior.
Petitions for removal from the SDN List may be sent to: OFAC. Reconsideration@treasury.gov.
Petitioners may also refer to the Department of State's Delisting Guidance page.