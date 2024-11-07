Shah Rukh Khan death threat: After Salman Khan, now SRK gets threat call, case registered

  • Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been threatened with death via phone call.

Livemint
Updated7 Nov 2024, 02:34 PM IST
File photo of actor Shah Rukh Khan (PTI Photo)
File photo of actor Shah Rukh Khan (PTI Photo)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly received death threat. This came following several recent threats made to fellow actor Salman Khan. Times Now report stated that threat was made through phone call.

As per the report, a case has been filed at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai against an unknown individual for allegedly threatening the actor.

According to News18 report, the threat call was reportedly made by a man named Faizan from Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Sources further mentioned that Mumbai Police team has been dispatched to Raipur for further investigation on this.

According to the Mumbai Police, the death threat call was received at Bandra Police Station and the caller demanded a ransom of 50 lakhs, as per news agency ANI. The police also stated that the caller threatened the actor's life if the payment was not made.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsShah Rukh Khan death threat: After Salman Khan, now SRK gets threat call, case registered

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.95
    02:48 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.65 (-1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    299.80
    02:48 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.05 (-0.68%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    263.00
    02:48 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    0.4 (0.15%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.25
    02:48 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,420.35
    02:47 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    450.5 (6.46%)

    Welspun Corp share price

    792.35
    02:47 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    18.9 (2.44%)

    City Union Bank share price

    180.70
    02:46 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.2 (0.67%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.05
    02:47 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.61%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    973.30
    02:47 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -102 (-9.49%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    648.40
    02:47 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -59.85 (-8.45%)

    Trent share price

    6,396.55
    02:47 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -556.5 (-8%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,653.75
    02:47 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -115.2 (-6.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Swan Energy share price

    537.40
    02:47 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    40.85 (8.23%)

    KEC International share price

    1,046.10
    02:47 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    70.6 (7.24%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,420.35
    02:47 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    450.5 (6.46%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    106.65
    02:47 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    5.4 (5.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.00-1,790.00
      Chennai
      78,581.00-1,790.00
      Delhi
      78,733.00-1,790.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.00-1,790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.