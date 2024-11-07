Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly received death threat. This came following several recent threats made to fellow actor Salman Khan. Times Now report stated that threat was made through phone call. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, a case has been filed at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai against an unknown individual for allegedly threatening the actor.

According to News18 report, the threat call was reportedly made by a man named Faizan from Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Sources further mentioned that Mumbai Police team has been dispatched to Raipur for further investigation on this.