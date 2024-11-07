Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly received death threat. This came following several recent threats made to fellow actor Salman Khan. Times Now report stated that threat was made through phone call.
As per the report, a case has been filed at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai against an unknown individual for allegedly threatening the actor.
According to News18 report, the threat call was reportedly made by a man named Faizan from Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Sources further mentioned that Mumbai Police team has been dispatched to Raipur for further investigation on this.
According to the Mumbai Police, the death threat call was received at Bandra Police Station and the caller demanded a ransom of ₹50 lakhs, as per news agency ANI. The police also stated that the caller threatened the actor's life if the payment was not made.