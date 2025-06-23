After several cancellations, THESE Airlines to resume flights in Middle East on Monday amid Israel-Iran tensions

With the escalating tensions in the Middle East following US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites amid the Israel-Iran conflict, several international airlines have cancelled flights or rescheduled flights in the region, particularly in major locations such as Dubai, Doha.

The airspace from Iran and Iraq, a region with significant air traffic, has remained empty for nearly 10 days after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran. Several flights have been cancelled, rescheduled or diverted due to airspace closures and safety issues.

Notably, some airlines are planning to resume flight operations on Monday.

Asian carrier Singapore Airlines called the situation "fluid" and planned to restart flights to Dubai, the world's busiest international airport, on Monday after cancelling its flight from Singapore on Sunday, reported Reuters.

British Airways plans to restart flights to Dubai and Doha on Monday, following cancellations on Sunday, the report said, citing Flightradar24.

Meanwhile, Air France KLM has cancelled flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh on Sunday and Monday.

American Airlines suspended flights to Qatar, while United Airlines and Air Canada cancelled flights to Dubai days before the US strikes. Flight services have not been resumed yet.

As international airlines are yet to fully resume flight operations in the Middle East, local carriers in Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq are restarting certain flights following extensive cancellations.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Iran conflict, there have been over 3,000 flight cancellations per day in the Middle East, according to Flightradar24.

Why is the Middle East airspace important? The Middle East had become an essential route for flights between Europe and Asia as the Russian and Ukrainian airspace remained closed for most airlines due to the war.

With the continuous strikes over the last 10 days, airlines have rerouted through the Caspian Sea or south of Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Concerns of the airline industry Another concern for airlines has been the rising fuel and crew costs due to these long routes and cancellations, in addition to a hike in jet fuel costs as oil prices increase after the US strikes.