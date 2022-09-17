After sit-on-lap stir, bus stand in Kerala set for makeover1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 04:23 PM IST
A bus stand, which had the bench split in three, is set for a makeover after the sit-on-lap protest in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram
A bus stand, which had the bench split in three, is set for a makeover after the sit-on-lap protest in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram
Listen to this article
A bus stand, which came in limelight when a bench for the waiting commuters was split in three to keep girls and boys away from each other, was on Friday removed by the Thiruvananthapuram authorities. The bench at the bus stop was split in three as the locals did not want the girls and the boys sharing the same seat while waiting for buses.