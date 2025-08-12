After stray dog relocation order in Delhi-NCR, Supreme Court cracks down on leftover food disposal in court premises

A day after ordering Delhi-NCR authorities to remove all stray dogs from the streets and place them in shelters, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, 12 August, has issued a fresh directive aimed at curbing canine roaming within its own premises — mandating that all leftover food be disposed of in covered bins only.

The SC order on stray dogs order, issued on Tuesday, comes amid rising concerns over stray dogs being spotted in court corridors, even inside lifts, and follows an alarming increase in bite incidents across the city.

Why has SC ordered proper disposal of leftover food?

In its directive, the apex court noted that leftover food left in open areas attracts stray dogs and other animals, heightening the risk of bites and posing hygiene hazards. To address this, the court has barred the dumping of any food waste in uncovered containers or open spaces.

“This measure is crucial to prevent animals from being attracted to and scavenging for food, thereby significantly reducing the risk of bites and maintaining hygiene standards,” the order stated.

The Supreme Court has warned that non-compliance with the hygiene norms will not be tolerated, urging all staff and visitors to cooperate for the safety of those in the complex.

What did the Supreme Court order on stray dogs? On Monday, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan described the situation caused by stray dog bites — particularly rabies among children — as “extremely grim”. The court directed the Delhi government and civic bodies in Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad to move all strays to shelters “at the earliest”.

The bench also said the capital must start with shelters capable of housing around 5,000 dogs within six to eight weeks, with capacity to be expanded over time.

Why has SC's Stray Dog displacement order sparked outrage? The directive has triggered criticism from animal rights advocates and public figures who fear it could lead to cruelty and inhumane treatment.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra warned that relocating all strays in a matter of weeks is “going to result in horrendously inhumane treatment” as adequate shelters do not currently exist. “Dogs are the most beautiful, gentle creatures, they do not deserve this kind of cruelty,” she said on X.

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan re-shared social media posts calling the move a "death sentence for all dogs", while TV star Rupali Ganguly described the animals as "silent night guards" who have grown up on the streets and should not be exiled from their home environment.

What’s next in Stray Dog issue in Delhi? While the Supreme Court’s food waste directive is aimed at tackling the problem within its own premises, its wider order on moving strays into shelters has opened up a national debate on balancing public safety with humane treatment of animals.