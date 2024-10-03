After Tim Waltz, Alex Sores meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus - what’s the connection?

Muhammad Yunus, interim leader of Bangladesh, met Alex Soros, son of George Soros, highlighting their long-standing relationship. Yunus secured an $11 million loan from Soros in 1999, which helped establish Grameenphone. The collaboration aims to promote social welfare despite facing criticism.

Livemint
Published3 Oct 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Muhammad Yunus, interim leader of Bangladesh, recently met Alex Soros, son of George Soros
Muhammad Yunus, interim leader of Bangladesh, recently met Alex Soros, son of George Soros

Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's interim leader, was seen with Alex Sores, son of Goerge Sores, earlier this week. Speaking about the meeting, later Sores posted, "Delighted to see an old friend of my father and the foundation, Nobel Prize winner @professormuhammadyunus, interim leader of Bangladesh, who stepped in to lead Bangladesh towards a peaceful future based on equity and fairness."

 

The relationship between Goerge Sores and Muhammad Yunus

Alex's father, Goerge Soros, and Muhammad Yunus go back a long way! The relationship between the two stem from a 1999 agreement when the Nobel Peace Prize-winning founder of Grameen Bank secured an $11 million loan from the Soros Economic Development Fund, managed by the Open Society Foundations. The loan allowed Grameen Telecom, a non-profit organization associated with Yunus' Grameen Bank, to secure a 35% ownership share in Grameenphone Ltd., the leading telecom company in Bangladesh.

With the money, Grameenphone made some crucial developments in it workings and eventually it emerged as a leading telecom company in Bangladesh. The loan was later repaid in full, and currently, Grameen Telecom maintains significant influence over Grameenphone.

Profits from this venture have been used to support social and welfare initiatives across Bangladesh. Yunus' collaboration with Soros is one of several global financial partnerships that have advanced his vision for microfinance and social business, though these alliances have faced criticism from his political adversaries.

The meeting that happened on October 2 grabbed eyeballs owing to current political climate of the country. Alex Soros recently drew attention when he met with Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.

Alex Soros, son of philanthropist George Soros, grew up around social activism. He studied at New York University and UC Berkeley, later following in his father's footsteps in charity work. In 2023, Alex took charge of the $25 billion Open Society Foundations, focusing on democracy, human rights, and climate issues.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Business NewsNewsAfter Tim Waltz, Alex Sores meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus - what’s the connection?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,682.15
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -44 (-2.55%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,815.25
    03:58 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -114.55 (-3.91%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.95
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -0.05 (-0.03%)

    Tata Motors share price

    926.00
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -39.35 (-4.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,170.45
    03:57 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    325.35 (6.72%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    364.30
    03:56 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    20.05 (5.82%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    819.30
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    44.1 (5.69%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,739.65
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    139.6 (5.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00560.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00560.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00560.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00560.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.