After violating ceasefire, Pakistan claims 'commitment' to truce, ‘handling situation with responsibility'

Pakistan's foreign ministry on Sunday claimed that it “remains committed to faithful implementation” of the ceasefire understanding reached with India. This comes after India called upon Shehbaz Sharif-led country to take appropriate steps to address the instances of repetition of violence along the International Border and the Line of Control, HT reported.

The ceasefire violations were reported from several parts of the country hours after an understanding was reached between Directors General of Military Operations of the two countries on May 10. Shelling and drone raids were reported in Rajasthan's Barmer and Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

Reacting to India's warning, Pakistan further said that its forces “are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint."

The statement issued by Pakistan on May 11 states, “We believe that any issues in smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels. The troops on ground should also exercise restraint."

Another order issued minutes later informed that although power has been restored, but the region continues to be red alert.

At a late-night briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called the ceasefire violation a breach of the understanding and warned that India takes “very serious note of these violations.” India urged Pakistan to address these violations and take appropriate steps to deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Amritsar authorities issue warning Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Amritsar authorities issued strict warning for residents early Sunday morning, urging residents to stay indoors and away from windows, roads, balconies and terrace of their house.