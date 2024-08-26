An undated photograph of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, showing him smoking a cigarette and chatting with three people inside the garden area of Parapana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru while in judicial custody, went viral on social media Sunday. Now, an undated video of him making a video call with another man has been doing the rounds on social media.

LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video call.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is seen in a relaxed mood, sitting on a chair, holding a cigarette and a coffee cup in an open space. (Photo by The Indian Express)

According to a report by NDTV, the video begins with a man in a yellow t-shirt smiling at another man on a video call. The second man then walks away with his phone, pointing the camera away from his face and handing it over to someone else.

Meanwhile, Darshan comes on the screen and cheerfully waves his hand to greet the man. The man, through his gestures, asks Darshan if he has eaten.

A smiling Darshan Thoogudeepa nods in response as the duo exchange goodbyes and ends the call.

The viral video clip, which runs for 25 seconds, shows Darshan sitting in a brightly lit room. Behind him, a large curtain covers the wall, and a few clothes hang on hooks, according to the report.

Why is Darshan Thoogudeepa in jail? Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend, actor Pavithra Gowda, are among the 16 people who are currently in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga district in Karnataka.

Renukaswamy, 33, had reportedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, after which Darshan Thoogudeepa allegedly plotted and executed his murder. Renukaswamy's body was found near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru's Sumanahalli on June 9.

On August 25, 2024, a photo of the Kannada actor seated on a lawn chair next to three men, including gangster Wilson Garden Naga and his manager, went viral. Since the video was released, netizens and local BJP politicians have raised concerns over the actor and his aides getting special facilities inside the jail.

A top police official confirmed to the Deccan Herald that jail authorities have initiated an internal inquiry into the matter.