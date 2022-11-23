After viral massage video, Satyendar Jain moves court seeking restriction on media2 min read . 04:30 PM IST
- Satyendar Jain has moved an application in a Delhi court seeking directions to restrain media to air any clip of the CCTV related to him
After the two videos of Satyendar Jain from Tihar jail went viral, putting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in an embarrassing situation, the Delhi minister has moved a court seeking restrictions on the media. Satyendar Jain has moved an application in a Delhi court seeking directions to restrain media to air/broadcast any clip of the CCTV related to him. The court has said that it will take up the matter on Thursday, 24 November.
The development comes on the day some fresh videos of Satyendar Jain emerged from Tihar jail in which he is seen eating uncooked vegetables and fruits in his cell. A day before, Satyendar Jain had moved a city court alleging that he was not being provided proper food. He even alleged that he lost 28 kgs since he has been lodged in jail.
A Delhi court had on Tuesday sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response to a plea by Satyendar Jain seeking a direction to Tihar officials to provide him food items like fruits, dry fruits and dates as per his religious beliefs as he was observing a fast.
The CCTV footage from Satyendar Jain's cell in Tihar negates his claims of not getting proper food in jail. “He has been getting the food of his choice, including fruits and dry fruits, as the video shows," sources were quoted as saying by PTI.
Contrary to Satyendar Jain’s claims that he lost 28 kgs in jail, sources said he has gained 8 kg.
Earlier this week, another video of Satyendar Jain getting massages inside his prison cell went viral on social media. In the videos, Satyendra Jain is seen getting back, foot and head massages in his cell.
While the AAP had claimed that Satyendar Jain was receiving physiotherapy for a spinal injury, Tihar officials said the man who gave Satyendar Jain a massage no physiotherapist, but a rape accused.
(With agency inputs)
