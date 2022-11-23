After the two videos of Satyendar Jain from Tihar jail went viral, putting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in an embarrassing situation, the Delhi minister has moved a court seeking restrictions on the media. Satyendar Jain has moved an application in a Delhi court seeking directions to restrain media to air/broadcast any clip of the CCTV related to him. The court has said that it will take up the matter on Thursday, 24 November.

