Government expands PM internship scheme, raises stipend to ₹9,000

New Delhi: The government has expanded the eligibility criteria for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), allowing final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students apply for it, the ministry of corporate affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The scheme now covers candidates in the age group of 18-25 years, from the earlier norm of 21-24 years, showed a government order posted on the official PMIS portal. By enabling students to undertake internships during their academic programme, the scheme aims to allow the students to integrate classroom learning with practical experience.

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Interns will receive a financial assistance of ₹9,000 a month under the scheme in the third round of the pilot project, 90% of which will be financed by the government, showed the order. The duration of the internship is one year.

In addition, interns will get a financial assistance of ₹6,000 from the government, in two tranches, the order showed. In earlier rounds, a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 and one-time assistance of ₹6,000 were given.

“For organisations, the scheme creates a low-risk, structured way to engage with early talent, assess capabilities in real work environments, and build future workforce pipelines aligned to business needs. The inclusion of new-age sectors such as Global Capability Centres (GCCs), renewables, and semiconductors signals a clear intent to align the scheme with emerging economic priorities,” said Nipun Sharma, chief executive of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

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The age revision allows students aged 18 to 25 to apply for paid internships in participating companies while still completing their degrees. The decision has been taken in consultation with the department of higher education under the ministry of education, the corporate affairs ministry said.

Under the updated framework, applicants must continue to meet existing eligibility conditions. Additionally, final-year students must submit a no-objection certificate (NOC) from their institution confirming that the internship will not interfere with their academic commitments. The certificate should be issued by authorised people like heads of department, deans, principals or training and placement officers.

The change comes as a part of efforts to align the scheme with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP), which places emphasis on experiential learning and industry exposure within higher education.

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For PMIS to deliver at scale, execution will be critical. Third-party aggregators can play a central role by managing candidate matching, onboarding, compliance, and DBT-linked payments, while ensuring consistency in program delivery, Sharma said.

Over five years, the scheme promises 10 million youth internship opportunities in the top 500 companies in the country. Insurance cover will be provided to every intern under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

More than 300 companies have participated in the pilot phase so far, offering roles across industries, according to the statement.

The third round of the pilot phase is currently underway, with companies continuing to post internship openings on the PMIS portal. Eligible candidates can apply online and explore the opportunities available according to their interests and career preferences, it said.

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