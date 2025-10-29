Govt plans digital data push to target farm subsidies, rationalize fertilizer use
Officials say the reform could make India’s farm subsidy system more efficient, data-driven, and transparent.
New Delhi: The Centre aims to bring together key ministries and farm databases on one digital platform to curb leakages and misuse in subsidy and procurement schemes, said two officials in the know of the development. The integration aims to ensure targeted support for farmers, potentially reducing India’s massive fertilizer and food subsidy bills while tightening oversight of rural welfare spending.