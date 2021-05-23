Hyderabad-based agritech start-up, OneBasket, will beef up its offline presence by investing ₹2 crore to open two new branches in Ben and Chennai by August 2021.

OneBasket is present virtually through a website and a mobile app and has a physical office in Hyderabad presently.

The company provides agri produce made from desi seeds, which, according to their market research, is most preferred in the southern part of India. Desi seeds are also known as hybrid seeds as they are not genetically modified and are considered better than organic.

"In a short span of one and a half year from starting operations, Onebasket has become a bridge between farmers and consumers, where the farmers that are on the platform are directly receiving orders from the consumers," the start-up said in a statement, adding that it is addressing the supply-demand gap in the non-perishables segment and is creating a win-win situation for farmers and consumers alike.

OneBasket app uses artificial intelligence and image-based traceability to ensure standardization of agri products. Farmers can sell directly to customers, ensuring complete authenticity and traceability all the way – from the type of seed selected to the milling process and storage conditions.

“OneBasket has been designed to meet the needs of the farmers and consumers alike. The farmers are underserved and consumers are underinformed about the produce they consume," said Madhusudan Reddy, co-founder, Onebasket adding that according to their market research, Bengaluru and Chennai emerged as cosmopolitan cities with varied regional preferences of Groceries that are not met by current market.

"We see a very high demand in products that can be sourced from specific region and variety," Reddy added.

