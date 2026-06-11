Farms to spike diesel, power demand for irrigation as monsoon may falter

New Delhi: India's farm economy could see a surge in diesel consumption and electricity demand this kharif sowing season, as likely below-normal monsoon rains forces greater reliance on groundwater irrigation, experts said. Higher use of diesel-run pumps and electricity-powered tube wells are likely to raise farmers' costs and add pressure on the already-stressed power utilities, they said.
India's agriculture remains heavily dependent on South-West monsoon, which accounts for over 70% of the country’s annual rainfall. The season's rains are also crucial for reservoir replenishment.
The agriculture sector accounts for two-fifths of India's overall annual diesel demand of about 92 million tonnes, and for one-fifth of the total electricity consumption of nearly 1,700 terawatt hours.
“Whenever rainfall turns erratic or below normal, irrigation demand rises sharply as farmers seek to protect standing crops and complete their sowing operations," said Ranvir Singh, a farmer from the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.