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Farms to spike diesel, power demand for irrigation as monsoon may falter

Vijay C RoyRituraj Baruah
4 min read11 Jun 2026, 05:48 AM IST
The agriculture sector accounts for two-fifths of India's overall annual diesel demand of about 92 million tonnes, and for one-fifth of the total electricity consumption of nearly 1,700 terawatt hours.
The agriculture sector accounts for two-fifths of India's overall annual diesel demand of about 92 million tonnes, and for one-fifth of the total electricity consumption of nearly 1,700 terawatt hours.
Summary

Sub-par monsoon rains could push up diesel consumption and electricity demand in India’s farm sector this kharif season as farmers rely more on groundwater irrigation. The shift may raise cultivation costs, spike fuel sales and add pressure on the already stretched power utilities

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New Delhi: India's farm economy could see a surge in diesel consumption and electricity demand this kharif sowing season, as likely below-normal monsoon rains forces greater reliance on groundwater irrigation, experts said. Higher use of diesel-run pumps and electricity-powered tube wells are likely to raise farmers' costs and add pressure on the already-stressed power utilities, they said.

New Delhi: India's farm economy could see a surge in diesel consumption and electricity demand this kharif sowing season, as likely below-normal monsoon rains forces greater reliance on groundwater irrigation, experts said. Higher use of diesel-run pumps and electricity-powered tube wells are likely to raise farmers' costs and add pressure on the already-stressed power utilities, they said.

India's agriculture remains heavily dependent on South-West monsoon, which accounts for over 70% of the country’s annual rainfall. The season's rains are also crucial for reservoir replenishment.

India's agriculture remains heavily dependent on South-West monsoon, which accounts for over 70% of the country’s annual rainfall. The season's rains are also crucial for reservoir replenishment.

The agriculture sector accounts for two-fifths of India's overall annual diesel demand of about 92 million tonnes, and for one-fifth of the total electricity consumption of nearly 1,700 terawatt hours.

Also Read | Indian techie leaves ‘dream’ Google job after 4 yrs, says goodbye in viral post
Also Read | India summons US charge d'affaires over attack on tanker off Oman coast: Report

“Whenever rainfall turns erratic or below normal, irrigation demand rises sharply as farmers seek to protect standing crops and complete their sowing operations," said Ranvir Singh, a farmer from the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The demand for diesel at the government-promoted Kisan Seva Kendras—rural retail outlets that vend fuels and other products and services to farmers—is likely to see higher growth than the other pumps, said fuel retailers.

Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of central India are likely to see higher diesel and power demand as farm mechanization and groundwater extraction are high in these regions, said the people in the know. Power utilities may also face elevated daytime electricity demand as farmers then switch on their tube wells to irrigate their paddy, pulses, oilseed and cotton crops for the season, they said.

This year, the situation has been aggravated with the ongoing West Asia war disrupting energy imports and the supply of fuels, including diesel. "For most part of the year, Kisan Seva Kendras sell 40-50 kilolitre (kl) of diesel a month, but during kharif and rabi sowing, this shoots up to 200 kl a month," said Monty Sehgal, spokesperson of the Petrol Pump Dealers Association Punjab, representing 4,000 pumps in the state. “We have written to the Punjab government, seeking their direction to the OMCs (oil marketing companies) to ensure adequate supplies.”

Hemant Sirohi, a petrol pump dealer in Uttar Pradesh and a member of Empowering Petroleum Dealers Foundation, an organization with 3,000 members, said diesel consumption in north-western and central India typically rises 1-4% during kharif sowing, but this year the “demand is expected to increase by 5-10% due to heatwave conditions and a below-normal monsoon."

Many key kharif crops are also water-intensive. “A weaker monsoon is expected to push farmers towards diesel-run pump sets and electricity-powered tube wells for irrigation to maintain sowing activity for water-intensive crops such as paddy, sugarcane and pulses. The trend could particularly intensify in states depending on groundwater irrigation and having relatively weaker canal infrastructure," said Puneet Singh Thind, founder and director of Northern Farmers Mega FPO, a federation of farmer-producer organizations from five North Indian states.

Last month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) cut the season's rainfall forecast to 90% of the long period average (LPA) from its initial estimate of 92%. Rains are seen normal over the North-East, but below normal in central, south Peninsular and North-West India. The ‘monsoon core zone’ that covers most rainfed agricultural regions is also projected to receive below-normal rains.

This rise in agricultural power requirement is set to coincide with the typical higher summer electricity demand across the country, creating additional stress for state utilities that are already grappling with peak demand pressures.

The nationwide peak power demand has already reached a record high of 270.8GW and is projected to hit 271GW this year, according to the Central Electricity Authority.

Basant Garg, managing director at Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd (PSPCL), said the state's power demand, currently at 11,000-14,000MW, may rise to 18,000 MW during the daytime for kharif sowing. The demand during this period is typically around 16,000MW. He said Punjab is making efforts to shift the irrigation demand to daytime to utilize the solar power potential in the state.

Higher costs of irrigation may squeeze farm profitability. Farmers relying on diesel-powered pumps could face rising operational expenses if irrigation requirements increase substantially. Power and diesel typically have a 25-30% share in total farming costs.

Farmers mostly buy diesel at retail rates, which have been increased by about 7.5 per litre since 14 May.

Agriculture and allied activities have around 16% share in India's gross domestic product (GDP). The sector is estimated to have grown 3.1% in FY26. Kharif crops contributed over 47% to India’s total foodgrain output of 376.5 million tonnes in 2025-26.

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Meet the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries Read more

and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Read Less
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HomeNewsFarms to spike diesel, power demand for irrigation as monsoon may falter

Farms to spike diesel, power demand for irrigation as monsoon may falter

Vijay C RoyRituraj Baruah
4 min read11 Jun 2026, 05:48 AM IST
The agriculture sector accounts for two-fifths of India's overall annual diesel demand of about 92 million tonnes, and for one-fifth of the total electricity consumption of nearly 1,700 terawatt hours.
The agriculture sector accounts for two-fifths of India's overall annual diesel demand of about 92 million tonnes, and for one-fifth of the total electricity consumption of nearly 1,700 terawatt hours.
Summary

Sub-par monsoon rains could push up diesel consumption and electricity demand in India’s farm sector this kharif season as farmers rely more on groundwater irrigation. The shift may raise cultivation costs, spike fuel sales and add pressure on the already stretched power utilities

Gift this article

New Delhi: India's farm economy could see a surge in diesel consumption and electricity demand this kharif sowing season, as likely below-normal monsoon rains forces greater reliance on groundwater irrigation, experts said. Higher use of diesel-run pumps and electricity-powered tube wells are likely to raise farmers' costs and add pressure on the already-stressed power utilities, they said.

New Delhi: India's farm economy could see a surge in diesel consumption and electricity demand this kharif sowing season, as likely below-normal monsoon rains forces greater reliance on groundwater irrigation, experts said. Higher use of diesel-run pumps and electricity-powered tube wells are likely to raise farmers' costs and add pressure on the already-stressed power utilities, they said.

India's agriculture remains heavily dependent on South-West monsoon, which accounts for over 70% of the country’s annual rainfall. The season's rains are also crucial for reservoir replenishment.

India's agriculture remains heavily dependent on South-West monsoon, which accounts for over 70% of the country’s annual rainfall. The season's rains are also crucial for reservoir replenishment.

The agriculture sector accounts for two-fifths of India's overall annual diesel demand of about 92 million tonnes, and for one-fifth of the total electricity consumption of nearly 1,700 terawatt hours.

Also Read | Indian techie leaves ‘dream’ Google job after 4 yrs, says goodbye in viral post
Also Read | India summons US charge d'affaires over attack on tanker off Oman coast: Report

“Whenever rainfall turns erratic or below normal, irrigation demand rises sharply as farmers seek to protect standing crops and complete their sowing operations," said Ranvir Singh, a farmer from the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The demand for diesel at the government-promoted Kisan Seva Kendras—rural retail outlets that vend fuels and other products and services to farmers—is likely to see higher growth than the other pumps, said fuel retailers.

Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of central India are likely to see higher diesel and power demand as farm mechanization and groundwater extraction are high in these regions, said the people in the know. Power utilities may also face elevated daytime electricity demand as farmers then switch on their tube wells to irrigate their paddy, pulses, oilseed and cotton crops for the season, they said.

This year, the situation has been aggravated with the ongoing West Asia war disrupting energy imports and the supply of fuels, including diesel. "For most part of the year, Kisan Seva Kendras sell 40-50 kilolitre (kl) of diesel a month, but during kharif and rabi sowing, this shoots up to 200 kl a month," said Monty Sehgal, spokesperson of the Petrol Pump Dealers Association Punjab, representing 4,000 pumps in the state. “We have written to the Punjab government, seeking their direction to the OMCs (oil marketing companies) to ensure adequate supplies.”

Hemant Sirohi, a petrol pump dealer in Uttar Pradesh and a member of Empowering Petroleum Dealers Foundation, an organization with 3,000 members, said diesel consumption in north-western and central India typically rises 1-4% during kharif sowing, but this year the “demand is expected to increase by 5-10% due to heatwave conditions and a below-normal monsoon."

Many key kharif crops are also water-intensive. “A weaker monsoon is expected to push farmers towards diesel-run pump sets and electricity-powered tube wells for irrigation to maintain sowing activity for water-intensive crops such as paddy, sugarcane and pulses. The trend could particularly intensify in states depending on groundwater irrigation and having relatively weaker canal infrastructure," said Puneet Singh Thind, founder and director of Northern Farmers Mega FPO, a federation of farmer-producer organizations from five North Indian states.

Last month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) cut the season's rainfall forecast to 90% of the long period average (LPA) from its initial estimate of 92%. Rains are seen normal over the North-East, but below normal in central, south Peninsular and North-West India. The ‘monsoon core zone’ that covers most rainfed agricultural regions is also projected to receive below-normal rains.

This rise in agricultural power requirement is set to coincide with the typical higher summer electricity demand across the country, creating additional stress for state utilities that are already grappling with peak demand pressures.

The nationwide peak power demand has already reached a record high of 270.8GW and is projected to hit 271GW this year, according to the Central Electricity Authority.

Basant Garg, managing director at Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd (PSPCL), said the state's power demand, currently at 11,000-14,000MW, may rise to 18,000 MW during the daytime for kharif sowing. The demand during this period is typically around 16,000MW. He said Punjab is making efforts to shift the irrigation demand to daytime to utilize the solar power potential in the state.

Higher costs of irrigation may squeeze farm profitability. Farmers relying on diesel-powered pumps could face rising operational expenses if irrigation requirements increase substantially. Power and diesel typically have a 25-30% share in total farming costs.

Farmers mostly buy diesel at retail rates, which have been increased by about 7.5 per litre since 14 May.

Agriculture and allied activities have around 16% share in India's gross domestic product (GDP). The sector is estimated to have grown 3.1% in FY26. Kharif crops contributed over 47% to India’s total foodgrain output of 376.5 million tonnes in 2025-26.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries Read more

and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
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