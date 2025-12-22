Eyeing exports, India to tap AI for robust quality checks, distribution and storage
AI-enabled analyzers use digital imaging and machine learning to assess moisture content, impurities, broken grains and overall grain quality in wheat, rice and other cereals.
New Delhi: As India manages record procurement volumes at home while cementing its role as a key supplier in the global food markets, the government is preparing to roll out artificial intelligence (AI)-powered automated grain analyzers (AGA) from next year to modernize how food grains are tested, stored and distributed, two people with direct knowledge of the development said.