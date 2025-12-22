Automatic grain analyzers can also significantly help farmers as it will provide fast, accurate and transparent grain quality testing. It will also reduce manual bias, ensure fair pricing, better MSP compliance, and speed up procurement. "With a single scoop, the AI scans thousands of kernels in seconds, flagging moisture levels and broken percentages with surgical precision. This tech-driven transparency ensures that the annadatas gets every paisa they deserve, while our national buffer stock remains top-notch," said Amit Banka, founder and chief executive of WeNaturalists that offers digital solutions to manage projects and facilitate collaborations.