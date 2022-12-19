Agriculture minister to host ‘millet-only’ lunch for MPs, PM Modi to attend

India is the major production country of millet in which kangni, kutki or small millet, kodon, gangora or barnyard, china and brown top are included with jawar, bajra, ragi and small millets. Most of the states in India grow one or more millet crop species. During the last 5 years, our country produced more than 13.71 to 18 million tonnes of millet with the highest production in 2020-21.