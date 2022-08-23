Meanwhile, though the new compensation of ₹1 crore is in line with the demands of ex-servicemen, they want the government to accept all their 14 demands and issue a Government Resolution (GR). "We are not aware of such an announcement by the government. We will believe it only when a minister approaches us and tells us what exactly the government has decided on our demands. We want the government to issue a GR. We will not stop our agitation until all our demands are met," said Jitendra Nimavat, president of Gujarat's Ex-Armymen Union.