Ahead of festivals, adulteration check of milk products begins in Delhi

A total of eight teams, headed by officer AK Singh, have started taking samples of 'khoya' at its auction sites in Mori Gate and Fatehpuri areas of the national capital.
Ahead of the festive season, the Delhi government has started an adulteration check of milk products like 'khoya' used in preparing sweets. The foot safety department on Friday began taking samples of 'khoya' and issuing show cause notices to vendors, according to news agency PTI.
A total of eight teams, headed by officer AK Singh, have started taking samples of 'khoya' at its auction sites in Mori Gate and Fatehpuri, the food safety department said in an official statement as quoted by PTI.
These teams visited the two 'khoya' auction sites on Thursday and collected 22 samples and served three show cause notices to the vendors at Mori Gate for not having FSSAI registration, the statement read.
After taking the samples, the samples were sent to the food laboratory for analysis under the provision of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Rules and Regulations.
The statement also stated that appropriate action will be taken against the vendors if required.
FSSAI conducted 2-week long adulteration drive till August 14
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had also launched a nationwide campaign to check adulteration in edible oil earlier this month. The two-week long campaign continued across the nation till 14 August.
The campaign helped the body in identifying the presence of trans-fatty acids in hydrogenated oils and cracking down on the sale of loose edible oil across the country, as per ANI reports
Last year, FSSAI found that 2.42% of the 4,461 edible oil samples, that were collected from across India, could not stand the safety standards set by the central authority.
Moreover, the survey also showcased the prevalent adulteration in the market as 24.2% of samples could not pass the quality metrics. This year FSSAI has aimed to increase its sample base for better accuracy in results.
