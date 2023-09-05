Flipkart to create over 1 lakh seasonal jobs to meet festive demand

Ahead of festive season, Flipkart aims to create over 1 lakh seasonal jobs. Check details here1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Flipkart plans to create over 100,000 seasonal job opportunities across its supply chain for the festive season. The jobs will include positions for local kirana delivery partners, women, and persons with disabilities.
In order to cater to demand during the festive season, Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday said it is looking to create more than 1 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its supply chain including fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery hub.