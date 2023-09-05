Flipkart to create over 1 lakh seasonal jobs to meet festive demand

In order to cater to demand during the festive season, Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday said it is looking to create more than 1 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its supply chain including fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery hub.

As per the company's statement, these seasonal jobs, both direct and indirect, will include those for local kirana delivery partners and women, as reported by PTI.

Moreover, it also added that Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) will also be employed to create a diverse supply chain talent.

"The Big Billion Days (TBBD) is about scale, innovating for India, and impacting the ecosystem. It allows millions of new customers to experience the goodness of e-commerce, many of them for the first time," Flipkart Group Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience and ReCommerce, Hemant Badri said as reported by PTI.

TBBD is the Flipkart sale time during which it offers discounts on products of top brands.

"The complexity and scale during TBBD require us to scale up for capacity, storage, placement, sorting, packaging, human resources, training, delivery, and the entire supply chain, and this scale is always unprecedented," Badri said.

According to him, this year, the company plans to deliver more than 40 per cent of shipments through its kirana delivery programme.

This year, Flipkart has added more than 19 lakh sq ft of space in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana, the company added.

Meanwhile, Walmart, the US retail major has raised its stake in Flipkart as it paid $3.5 billion (around ₹28,953 crore) to acquire shares from its non-controlling interest holders in first half of 2023, said a report by PTI citing Walmart’s statement. During the first half of 2023, Flipkart received $700 million related to new rounds of equity funding for its subsidiary PhonePe, said the Bentonville-based Walmart in a US Securities & Exchange Commission (US SEC) filing.

(With inputs from PTI)