Ahead of PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat 100th episode, here’s a behind the scenes1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 11:10 PM IST
The LIVE broadcast of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', hosted by PM Narendra Modi, is scheduled to take place at the UN Headquarters in New York
The Centre has recently shared a video that shows the recording process of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program, "Mann Ki Baat," as the 100th episode of the show is poised to be broadcast globally.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×