The Centre has recently shared a video that shows the recording process of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program, "Mann Ki Baat," as the 100th episode of the show is poised to be broadcast globally.

The video shows PM Modi speaking with a team of technicians before heading over to the recording studio to deliver his Mann ki Baat address, without the aid of a written script.

The 100th episode of PM Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" will be streamed LIVE at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Sunday. The Indian Mission to the UN tweeted: “Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ! #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India's developmental journey."

“As #MannKiBaat goes global with a live broadcast at UN Headquarters, let's take a moment to appreciate the impact it has had in promoting inclusivity and public participation," it further said.

The Consulate General of India in New York will also be holding a broadcast of the 100th Mann ki Baat episode for the Indian-American diaspora in the country.

In a tweet, the Consulate said, "Don't miss #MannKiBaatAt100 at 0130 hrs EST on April 30th, 2023! Let us celebrate the landmark 100th episode of #MannKiBaat as Hon'ble @PMOIndia connects with Indians, Indian diaspora and listeners across the world."

(With agency inputs)