Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India flight crashes in area outside airport — What we know so far

Air India passenger aircraft crashed at Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat on Thursday, shortly after takeoff. The Air India passenger flight was en route from Ahmedabad to London when the incident occurred. Several passengers are feared dead.

Here’s what we know so far: The flight took off at 1:17 PM and crashed just minutes later. 2. Roads leading to the airport have been closed to the public.

3. Emergency services, including the fire brigade and medical teams, were immediately deployed for rescue operations.

4. According to news agency ANI, at least 242 passengers were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

5. Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Rammohan Naidu, who was in Vijayawada for the first anniversary events of the NDA government, left immediately for Ahmedabad after news broke of the flight crash.

Treating the incident with the utmost urgency, the minister cut short his engagements and is on his way to assess the situation personally. He is in constant touch with senior officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Gujarat state administration to ensure a swift and coordinated response.



6. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat's Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash incident. He also assured to provide Central government assistance, news agency ANI reported.



7. Ahmedabad Airport has been shut down after the Air India passenger plane crashed.

8. Former CM Vijay Rupani feared to be among passengers on flight; confirmation awaited.

9. The Air India Boeing 787 was headed for Gatwick Airport. Gatwick Airport is located near Crawley in West Sussex, approximately 29.5 miles (47.5 km) south of Central London, England.

10. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu stated he was "deeply shocked" after the news of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

“Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action,” he said on X.

“Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families,” he added.