Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India shares first official response – ‘Immediately after departure from Runway…’

Air India plane crash: A London-bound Air India plane crashed during takeoff at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Following the incident, Air India has shared its first official response on its X handle.

The post read, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle."

Air India plane crash Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick with 242 people on board, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew members, crashed immediately after takeoff, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. DGCA informed that the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1:39 pm. Immediately after takeoff, the flight fell on the ground outside the airport, it added.

Thick black smoke has been spotted in the area, and rescue operations are currently underway.

Following the incident, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in a post on X said, “Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.”

He further added, “Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner about the Air India plane crash and assured to provide Central government assistance, ANI reported.