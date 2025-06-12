Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India, UK, MoCA, Gujarat Govt and AAI release helpline numbers – Check complete details here

Air India Plane Crash: A London-bound Air India flight, operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, tragically crashed into a residential area in Meghani Nagar shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM on June 12, 2025. Several authorities have issued helpline numbers for the affected and their kin.

The Air India plane crash occurred approximately five minutes after departure. The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumit Sabharwal, with Clive Kunder serving as co-pilot. On board were 232 passengers, including 230 adults and 2 infants, along with 12 crew members, totaling 242 people.

Air India Plane Crash: Who Were the Passengers? The London-bound Air India flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM, was operating a Boeing 787-8 aircraft carrying a total of 242 passengers and crew members on board.

Among those on the flight, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British nationals, 1 was a Canadian national, and 7 were Portuguese nationals.

India Government Helpline Number The Government of India has activated an Operational Control Room at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all information related to the AI171 crash.

For assistance, the helpline numbers are 011-24610843 and 9650391859.

Air India Helpline Numbers Air India has announced a dedicated passenger hotline at 1800 5691 444 to provide additional information.

Ahmedabad and Delhi Airport Helpline Numbers Following the Air India Flight AI171 crash near Ahmedabad airport, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) in New Delhi has set up an Operational Control Room to manage and coordinate all response efforts.

For assistance or information, please contact the Delhi Control Room at 011-24610843 or 9650391859.

Additionally, the Ahmedabad Operational Control Room can be reached at 9978405304 or 079-23251900.

Gujarat Government Helpline Numbers The Government of Gujarat has also set up a control room at the State Emergency Operation Centre in response to the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Those seeking assistance can contact the control room at 079-232-51900 or on mobile at 9978405304, according to a post by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Gujarat.

UK Government Helpline Numbers The UK government has acknowledged the plane crash in Ahmedabad and is collaborating closely with local Indian authorities to promptly ascertain the facts and provide necessary support to those affected.