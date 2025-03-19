Ahmedabad raid: DRI, Gujarat ATS recover smuggled gold worth ₹80 crore, 11 luxury watches, ₹1.37 crore cash

Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in a joint operation against smugglers, have recovered gold worth ₹80 crore, 11 luxury watches and cash of ₹1.37 crore, according to a Finance Ministry release.

“The search represents a major blow to illicit activities and underscores DRI's commitment to combating economic offences and safeguarding the integrity and sovereignty of the nation. Further investigations are currently underway,” it added.

Joint Raid by DRI and Gujarat ATS in Ahmedabad: Details According to the official statement, officials searched a residential flat in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad on March 17, 2025, based on inputs received by the Gujarat ATS, to combat smuggling operations.

During the operation, 87.92 kilograms of gold bars valued at around ₹80 crore were recovered. The statement noted that the majority of the gold bars bore foreign markings, indicating that they were smuggled into India.

Besides the gold, officials also found 11 luxury watches, including a Patek Philippe watch studded with diamonds, a Jacob & Co timepiece, and a Franck Muller watch, and jewellery weighing 19.66 kg, studded with diamonds and other precious/ semi-precious stones. The valuation of the watches and jewellery was not immediately available.

The statement added that, in addition to the items, the operation also seized cash worth around ₹1.37 crore from the flat.

DRI, Indian Coast Guard Joint Operation: What was found? Prior to this, on March 7, the DRI in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), seized 29.954 kg Hashish Oil worth ₹33 crore from a tug-barge vessel sailing towards Maldives, ANI reported.

DRI officers developed specific intelligence and identified a tug vessel towing a barge laden with rock boulders, which had departed from Tuticorin Old Port. At the behest of the DRI, the Indian Coast Guard intercepted the vessel in mid-sea off the Kanyakumari coast and escorted it back to Tuticorin.