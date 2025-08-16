Ahmedabad weather update: Airport waterlogged, flight operations hit as heavy rains lash city; IMD issues orange alert

Ahmedabad weather update: Heavy rain alerts are in effect for numerous districts in Gujarat, while Navsari and Valsad are on orange alert. Waterlogging was reported at Ahmedabad Airport. 

Fareha Naaz
Updated16 Aug 2025, 01:59 PM IST
Ahmedabad weather update: Heavy rain alerts are in effect for numerous districts in Gujarat for August 16.
Ahmedabad weather update: Heavy rain alerts are in effect for numerous districts in Gujarat for August 16.(PTI)

Ahmedabad weather update: Heavy rains pounded Ahmedabad on August 16. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for Navsari and Valsad for August 16 while Google weather predicts heavy rains in Gujarat's largest city largest city Ahmedabad at 1:00 PM today.

Waterlogging was reported at Ahmedabad Airport as viral videos show submerged terminal. Maninagar area was also flooded following heavy rains.

Travel advisory

SpiceJet issued travel advisory as flight operations were hit after heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday. The post on X states, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Ahmedabad (AMD), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status.”

According to IMD, satellite animation shows clouds over Maharashtra and Gujarat and adjoining regions of the country.

“Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat region namely Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli,” IMD said in its latest press release.

Ahmedabad weather update: IMD issues orange and yellow alerts for several districts

A yellow alert for heavy rains is in place for Banaskantha, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Botadand.

As per the weather bulletin, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely today at most places in all the districts of North and South Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, devotees were spotted offering prayers at Dwarikadhish Temple, Dwarka, on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

 

IMD in its latest weather bulletin dated August 15 said, “Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa; Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 16th -19th; Gujarat Region on 16th, during 18th-20th; Saurashtra on 19th & 20th August.”

It further noted possibility of “isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Gujarat during the coming 6 days.

