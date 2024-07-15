Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway accident: Six dead, and eight injured

The incident occurred today morning when a bus collided with a truck, in Anand

Atleast six people people have been reported dead, and eight have been injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway in Anand, at 4:30 am, today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports by the Anand Rural Police Station, the accident took place in the vicinity of the Chikhodra village in the district. The bus that was headed towards Ahmedabad, had stopped on the roadside to repair a burst tyre.

(This is a breaking news. More updates are awaited) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

