Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway accident: Six dead, and eight injured
BREAKING NEWS

Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway accident: Six dead, and eight injured

Livemint

The incident occurred today morning when a bus collided with a truck, in Anand

Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway accident: Six dead, and eight injured

Atleast six people people have been reported dead, and eight have been injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway in Anand, at 4:30 am, today.

According to reports by the Anand Rural Police Station, the accident took place in the vicinity of the Chikhodra village in the district. The bus that was headed towards Ahmedabad, had stopped on the roadside to repair a burst tyre.

(This is a breaking news. More updates are awaited)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.