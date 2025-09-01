AI agents helping Indian IT services build products rapidly: Microsoft CPO
Microsoft continues to lead in enterprise AI spending, even as its stock lags behind peers.
New Delhi: Artificial intelligence is reshaping how products are built, and Microsoft—a bellwether for technology adoption among businesses—is at the centre of this shift. AI agents are helping companies reduce development time, effort, and cost, Aparna Chennapragada, corporate vice-president and global chief product officer (CPO) at Microsoft, said in an interview withMint.