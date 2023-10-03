AI can reduce work week to 3.5 days, increase lifespan to 100 years, says JPMorgan's Dimon
'Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology…And literally they’ll probably be working three-and-a-half days a week,' Jamie Dimon said.
The path-breaking technology of Artificial Intelligence has the potential to reduce the work week to 3.5 days, and increase the lifespan to 100 years, said Jamie Dimon, the chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase.
