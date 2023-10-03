The path-breaking technology of Artificial Intelligence has the potential to reduce the work week to 3.5 days, and increase the lifespan to 100 years, said Jamie Dimon, the chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The reason behind his optimistic outlook related to life expectancy is the likely role that AI will play in “treating diseases like cancers", Dimon said, in an interview with Bloomberg TV. The AI technology is “real" and “living" and is capable of replacing human beings in several sectors, he noted.

"Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology," Dimon said on October 2. "And literally they'll probably be working three-and-a-half days a week," he added.

According to the Chase CEO, AI will be “critical" in his company's future success. His remarks come months after he had described the technology as useful in driving customer engagement, enhancing risk management and increasing productivity.

Despite its merits, the threat to jobs that AI poses is real, Dimon noted. However, despite some jobs being lost, AI would dramatically improve the quality of life for the working population, he claimed.

Apart from hitting some of the existing employment areas, AI could also be used by negative elements to cause harm to society, he said. “Technology has done unbelievable things for mankind but, you know, planes crash, pharmaceuticals get misused — there are negatives. This one, the biggest negative in my view is AI being used by bad people to do bad things," Dimon was quoted as saying.

