Meta Platforms Inc.-owned Instagram and Alphabet Inc.-owned YouTube have rolled out built-in artificial intelligence (AI) dubbing and translation tools to help regional content creators reach audiences beyond their home markets. The expansion, however, raises two questions: will additional viewership translate into meaningful engagement and higher earnings, and can dubbed videos retain the cultural nuances and natural delivery that make original content resonate?
Regional creators go multilingual with AI, but will the money follow?
SummaryInstagram and YouTube’s AI dubbing tools have helped regional creators reach wider audiences, but questions remain over whether translated videos can drive meaningful engagement and earnings while retaining the cultural nuances of the original content.
Meta Platforms Inc.-owned Instagram and Alphabet Inc.-owned YouTube have rolled out built-in artificial intelligence (AI) dubbing and translation tools to help regional content creators reach audiences beyond their home markets. The expansion, however, raises two questions: will additional viewership translate into meaningful engagement and higher earnings, and can dubbed videos retain the cultural nuances and natural delivery that make original content resonate?
About the Author
Rudrani Chattopadhyay is a Mumbai-based journalist. At Mint, she covers the creator economy and education, with a particular interest in the smaller trends taking shape across digital media. She believes every trend has a story behind it and likes digging into the people, ideas and shifts that sit beneath what is immediately visible. Before joining Mint, she worked at The Statesman in Kolkata, where she started as an intern before working as a sub-editor on the print news desk. She holds a master’s degree in Media Science and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta. Rudrani keeps too many tabs open in her mind, is a raging maximalist and has a soft spot for historical fiction and feminist literature. She is happiest when in the company of coffee.
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