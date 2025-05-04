YouTube AI dubbing raises creator concerns over language advantage
SummaryMayo Hitomi, better known as Mayo Japan, a Japanese creator known for her Hindi content, is concerned that YouTube's AI dubbing feature, which automatically translates and dubs videos into multiple languages, could undermine her brand value and uniqueness.
YouTube's AI dubbing feature, designed to boost video reach across multiple languages like Hindi, English, German and French, is generating a complex reaction from creators, with some fearing it could erode their unique connection with audiences built on language proficiency.