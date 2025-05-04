YouTube AI dubbing raises creator concerns over language advantage

“My content is science-related and India produces more engineers than any other country and is STEM-focused, so I think my content resonates well here," Mark Rober, a popular American YouTuber known for his science and DIY (do-it-yourself) gadgets, said at the summit. Rober, who has 6.78 crore subscribers on YouTube, added that he dubs his videos in 32 languages, including Hindi for an Indian audience and content in 20 of those languages is dubbed using AI and not human actors.